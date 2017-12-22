The Longest Glass Bridge in the World will be Opened in China
The world's longest pedestrian glass bridge will be opened in Hebei province in eastern China on Dec. 24, China Daily News reported on Friday.
The length of the bridge is 488 meters, and the width is about two. It joins two mountain peaks in Hunyahu in Pinshan County and passes 218 meters above the valley. The construction is 1077 glass panels about 4 centimeters thick. The total glass weight is 70 tons. The construction is capable of holding about 2,000 people, but at the same time there will be around 500 on the bridge.
