The Longest Glass Bridge in the World will be Opened in China

World | December 22, 2017, Friday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Longest Glass Bridge in the World will be Opened in China pixabay.com

The world's longest pedestrian glass bridge will be opened in Hebei province in eastern China on Dec. 24, China Daily News reported on Friday.

The length of the bridge is 488 meters, and the width is about two. It joins two mountain peaks in Hunyahu in Pinshan County and passes 218 meters above the valley. The construction is 1077 glass panels about 4 centimeters thick. The total glass weight is 70 tons. The construction is capable of holding about 2,000 people, but at the same time there will be around 500 on the bridge.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: glass bridge, record, China
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria