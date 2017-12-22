"Science" Magazine Announced the Main Scientific Discovery in 2017

The observation of the merger of two neutron stars, which allowed for the first time to capture both gravitational and electromagnetic waves, was set for the scientific discovery of 2017 by the American journal Science.

The August observation "confirmed several astrophysical models, revealed the origins of very heavy elements, and became proof of the correctness of Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity as never before," Science Editor writes on Thursday. The clash between the two neutron stars has reached 130 million light years from the Earth and generates small waves in the space and time fabric - called gravitational waves captured by three giant instruments on the ground, two in the US and one in Europe.

These waves, predicted by Albert Einstein, were first discovered in 2015 after a collision of two black holes. They brought the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2017 to the scientists behind the discovery. They open an important new window to observe the universe, allowing you to see bodies that do not emit light. Being able to capture virtually all events with the character of cosmic cataclysm is a promise for a revolutionary step in astrophysics, "Science wrote.

Among the top ten scientific discoveries of the year chosen by the magazine are the discovery of a new species of orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis) in a lonely forest in Indonesia and a new skull dated 300,000 years ago. This discovery pushes back 100,000 years ago the first appearance of Homo sapiens. The success of a clinical trial of gene therapy in children with spinal muscular atrophy, which is the most common genetic cause of child mortality, was also referred to as the scientific achievement of the year. Progress, which could eliminate the genetic mutations responsible for some diseases, is also among the first ten of Science.

The magazine regrets several failures in science. It cites the "deeply dysfunctional relationship" between the scientific community and US President Donald Trump, who, after settling in the White House, withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement, lifted many environmental regulations and cut the federal research budget.



