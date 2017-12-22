A Powerful Bomb Explosion in Athens

The Appeals Court in the Greek capital Athens has been shaken by a powerful bomb explosion last night, BBC reports referring to the Greek media.

The explosion has shocked the inhabitants of the Greek capital, as the rumble has been heard at a very long distance.

There are no data about hurt and injured people so far. Before the explosion there was a telephone call and the area was blocked by the police.

An unknown person phoned at 2:50 am in the Editors' office newspaper and on the Zungla website, saying that a bomb in the Court of Appeals would erupt within 40 minutes. On-site explosive devices were brought in to collect data to determine the type of bomb and to find the attackers.

Authorities believe it is a terrorist act. In front of Sky TV, a police official has confirmed that the blast has caused serious damage to the court building and buildings near it, added bTV.