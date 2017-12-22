A Powerful Bomb Explosion in Athens

Society » INCIDENTS | December 22, 2017, Friday // 10:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Powerful Bomb Explosion in Athens twitter.com

The Appeals Court in the Greek capital Athens has been shaken by a powerful bomb explosion last night, BBC reports referring to the Greek media.

The explosion has shocked the inhabitants of the Greek capital, as the rumble has been heard at a very long distance.

There are no data about hurt and injured people so far. Before the explosion there was a telephone call and the area was blocked by the police.

An unknown person phoned at 2:50 am in the Editors' office newspaper and on the Zungla website, saying that a bomb in the Court of Appeals would erupt within 40 minutes. On-site explosive devices were brought in to collect data to determine the type of bomb and to find the attackers.

Authorities believe it is a terrorist act. In front of Sky TV, a police official has confirmed that the blast has caused serious damage to the court building and buildings near it, added bTV.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, explosion, Athens
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria