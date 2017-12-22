The Police Continue with the Protests

The requests for which the trade union organizations in the Ministry of Interior are in a state of protest are not fulfilled. Following the program announced in June 2017, SPSMWR continues its protest action on December 22, 2017 - the professional celebration of officers at Border Police, which will be concentrated around the border checkpoints, reported by the SPSME, quoted by BGNES.

At 11:00, the protest will be launched by the SPSMWR members at Stanke Lisichko Border Checkpoint, Stresimirovtsi Border Checkpoint and the Elhovo Regional Police Directorate.

At 11:30, protests at Kulata border checkpoint and Ilinden border checkpoint will begin.

At 12:00 there will be the protests at Durankulak border checkpoint and in the city of Sliven in front of RU - Sliven.

The protest marathon on 22 December 2017 will be closed at 6:30 pm in the city of Varna on the square between "Transport Hospital" and Customs - Varna.