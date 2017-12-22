The Bitcoin Collapsed by 17% in 24 Hours

December 22, 2017, Friday
The Bitcoin Collapsed by 17% in 24 Hours

The bitcoin collapsed by 17% in 24 hours, according to data released by Coinmarketcap, the agencies said.

Experts are not categorical in their predictions of the bitcoin trade in the coming days. Most are of the opinion that this is a lasting trend, but there are those who see price movements as a "short-term adjustment". So, according to the chief of marketing of Hong Kong-registered Gatecoin Crisis Gate Exchange, Thomas Glucksman, within a week, the bitcoin will recover its levels by mid-December and may break even further. On December 17th, the bitcoin ran a level of $ 20,000.

Tags: bitcoin, price, drop
