Bulgaria: The North American Air Command Will Follow Santa's Trip Around the World

North American Air Command NORAD has announced that it is ready to follow in real-time  Santa's trip around the world.

The organization explains that they will use satellites as well as infrared sensors. With them will be captured signals from the red nose of deer Rudolph. This way the military will know where the Santa's sled is at all times.

Anyone who wants to track Santa's movement will be able to do so on NoradSanta.org or through a special mobile app.

