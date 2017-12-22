The North American Air Command Will Follow Santa's Trip Around the World
Society | December 22, 2017, Friday // 09:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
North American Air Command NORAD has announced that it is ready to follow in real-time Santa's trip around the world.
The organization explains that they will use satellites as well as infrared sensors. With them will be captured signals from the red nose of deer Rudolph. This way the military will know where the Santa's sled is at all times.
Anyone who wants to track Santa's movement will be able to do so on NoradSanta.org or through a special mobile app.
- » The Health Ministry Wants to Buy 400 Ambulances by March Next Year
- » More than 300,000 Cars are on the Roads from Sofia to the Province for the Holidays
- » Nearly 90 People Died after a Tropical Storm in the Philippines
- » NIMH: Broken Clouds Today with Temperatures Between 0°C to 5°C
- » "Rolling Stones" have the Most Successful Tour of the Year
- » New Earthquake was Registered in Iran
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)