Vignette Stickers For 2018 Are on Sale From Today

Vignette stickers for 2018 are on sale today. For the first time, the annual sticker will be valid from the date of purchase.

Another innovation for vignettes, which will be valid for three months - its price is 54 BGN. The prices of the other vignettes remain unchanged.

Yearly for cars it costs BGN 97, BGN 30 is monthly and BGN 15 - weekly.

Today, over 2 million vignettes are sold, with almost half of them being annual. 2018 must be the last year with paper stickers.

With the establishment and introduction of the toll system by 2019, it is expected to move entirely towards electronic charging.