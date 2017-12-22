BDZ Adds 18 200 Additional Seats on its Trains until January 2

BDZ provides additional 18 200 seats on trains on its main routes from Friday to January 2, the railway company said.

Pre-sale of tickets for all fast trains has already begun. The new schedule has been in place since December 10. The railway company recommends its customers to check the timetable when planning a trip. Additional wagons with a total of 18 200 seats will have the busiest lines between Sofia and Varna, Burgas, Ruse, Vidin, Petrich, Plovdiv, Gorna Oryahovitsa. Ensuring more places is more efficient than the introduction of additional trains, Ivaylo Georgiev explained the head of the organization of transports in "BDZ - passenger transport". "Citizens' transportation is done with existing trains in view of the fact that if new trains are launched, citizens are hardly aware of them and have little usability. This is what our experience has shown over the years. People prefer traditional trains. In this regard, we will provide an additional number of wagons in the compositions of the busiest trains so that people can normally travel for trips for Christmas and New Year holidays, "said Georgiev Darik Radio.

Tickets are already pre-sold for all fast trains for the Christmas and New Year holidays. It will also continue until January 2nd. For certain trains, there is a possibility to purchase a ticket online as well, paying electronically with the most common credit and debit cards. The ticket is received by e-mail, then printed on paper. When using tablets and smartphones, the ticket does not have to be printed because the conductor validates it directly from the mobile device. The system is available on the BDZ website.