Breakdown of Pipes Again Left Five Quarters in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water

Centralized heating and hot water in five metropolitan districts is suspended due to a breakdown.

"Krasno Selo", "Gotse Delchev", "Strelbishte" and parts of "Borovo" and "Motopista" are affected. The reason is a breakdown of a main heat pipe. Affected by the accident are more than 700 substations and 20,000 households. Toplofikatsia - Sofia relies to deal with the accident within the statutory timeframe of 48 hours. There are currently 4 teams in place. The heat pipeline is the same one, which left the same neighborhood without heating ten days ago, explained Elizabeth Pavlova from the company to the Bulgarian National Radio.

"10 days ago, we left the heat pipe without restoring isolation, so we can examine and see what the real situation is." As you can see, there is a new accident today, so we have to replace most of the heat pipe, "Pavlova commented.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Sofia City Council adopted the business plan of Toplofikatsia for 2018. It also includes the reconstruction of 20 km of heat pipelines in the summer. "The rehabilitation of the heat transmission network has good results in reducing the emergency and improving the reliability and quality of the centralized heat service", according to Toplofikatsiya. In addition, repairs will be made at TPP Sofia and TPP Sofia East. It is also planned to start building a cogeneration in which to use the fuel produced from the garbage of Sofia. A total of BGN 97.5 million is provided for the implementation of the investment program of "Toplofikacia-Sofia". The own funds amount to BGN 87.1 million and are attracted by the International Fund Kozloduy.