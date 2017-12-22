The Separatists in Catalonia Lost the Election, But Again They Have a Majority

The three Catalan separatist parties regained their absolute majority in the regional parliament, though the first political force is fighting to preserve the integrity of the Spain, the France press reported.

The Citizens Party, led by Ines Arimadas, receives 36 seats in the 135-seat Catalan Parliament, showing official results from data processing by nearly 100 percent of the polling stations. Together for Catalunya, Catalunya's recent leaders's party, Carles Puigdemont, gets 34 seats, and Catalunya's Republican Left of his former deputy, Oriol Jungeras, who was imprisoned, gets 32 seats. Together with the anti-capitalist Nationalist Unity (4 seats), the three separatist parties will have a total of 70 MPs, which again guarantees them an absolute majority in the regional parliament. According to Puigdemont, who is in Brussels, this is "a result that no one can dispute," the French press reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rahoy loses the plebiscite he was striving for "and the fact that the struggling independence camp retains its majority is slap for the prime minister," added Puigdemont to a few Catalan activists and Flemish nationalists gathered in a hall.

"I want to thank the Catalan people for giving a lesson to the world," "a lesson on civil courage and democracy," he said, and was welcomed by the audience with chants: "President, President!"

The Leader of the Citizens Ines Arimadas, in turn, announced that the Catalans, who do not want to secede from Spain, have shown that they are more numerous and separatists "can no longer speak on behalf of all of Catalonia.

Her party, set up in 2006 to fight against the nationalists in Catalonia, received 37 seats in the local parliament. Until now, she had 25 MPs. Citizens voted 1.1 million, making 52 percent of the vote in the elections in the Catalan electoral law, ensuring a higher relative weight of votes in smaller settlements where the separatists have strong support. Separatism is not the future of Catalonia and "we will continue to fight this unfair election law that gives more seats to those who have fewer votes," warned 36-year-old lawyer, Arimadas. She noted that for the first time the elections in Catalonia were won by a non-nationalist party.