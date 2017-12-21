Bulgarians will Spend an Average of BGN 235 For Presents During the Christmas Holidays

 We are just a mere few days away from Christmas – the most valued holiday out of the entire year and the hysteria about shopping has begun. Overcrowded shopping malls, promising attractive rates, and huge shopping bags are an increasingly common sight in recent days. And the peak in shopping will be this weekend. Then we are expected to spend the most, Nova TV reported.

In particular, specialists predict that Bulgarians spend an average of BGN 8 million per hour in the days before Christmas. And the expectations are this year to get deeper into the pocket than last year.

According to analysts, each of us will spend an average of BGN 235  to enjoy the closest ones to the holidays, which is more than a million. We buy gifts on average for 5-6 people, the most we spend on the closest. For them, on average, we will spend -BGN 49  and for colleagues, for example, about BGN 18.

Choosing a gift is also not an easy task. Clothes, cosmetics, toys and books are still the most popular surprises for Christmas.

On the Internet, we buy the most clothes, cosmetics, toys and books. Merchants expect big purchases and revolutions on more expensive equipment such as TVs, smartphones and tablets.

