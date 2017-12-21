Suspect in London Finsbury Park Mosque Attack Pleads not Guilty
A 48-year-old man from Wales pleaded not guilty on Thursday to terrorism-related murder and attempted murder after he allegedly drove a van at Muslims outside a mosque in Finsbury Park, London in June, leaving one worshipper dead and 11 injured.
Darren Osborne, a father of four from Cardiff, denied the charges during a hearing at the Old Bailey central criminal court.
His trial will start on Jan. 22 at Woolwich Crown Court in London.
