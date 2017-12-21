Another BGN 5 mln Goes For Measures Against Bird Flu and African Swine Fever

The Government has approved the allocation of an additional BGN 5mln to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry budget for the eradication of outbreaks of avian influenza (bird flu), compensation for animal owners, as well as tests for the diagnosis of African swine fever disease (ASFV).

BGN 200,000 of the funds are for purchase of tests for early detection of African swine fever virus (ASFV). The measure is being undertaken in connection with the complicated epizootic situation with regard to animal disease across Europe. Given the rapid and uncontrollable course of distribution of ASFV so far, the possibility of spreading of the disease virus on Bulgarian territory is real.

With measures of BGN 4.8 million, measures will be taken to curb and eradicate the new outbreaks of avian influenza, to increase epizootic readiness on the territory of the country and to compensate the owners of killed animals.