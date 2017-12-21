The Air in Sofia and Europe Today
You can check the air quality in each country in Europe provides data from the system and compare it to the other at different times of the day through the first link. Through the second you can check the air quality in Sofia
http://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/air/air-quality-index
