Fire in a Sauna took 16 Lives in South Korea
16 people were killed and 22 were injured in a major fire at a 8-storey fitness center in South Korea. The fire has started from the sauna.
The incident occurred in Chechnyan, 168 km southeast of Seoul.
The flames have started from the ground floor. All the dead were in the sauna.
