Ombudsman Maya Manolova: The Simulations of Electronic Voting are Imitation

The simulation of electronic distance voting should not be just an imitation. Ombudsman Maya Manolova wrote to the Central Electoral Commission.

According to her, simulation should be done in a real election area and among real voters.

"The procedure should adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Code, clearly identifying the two time-division stages - pre-registration and actual voting." To achieve the objective of the law, the three simulations were not to be conducted at one time within one or two days and separated in time so that an analysis and evaluation can be carried out after each of them, with the conclusions of the first being used to improve the system when conducting the second one etc. ", writes Manolova.

In her view, registration should be able to be remote.