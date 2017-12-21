Bulgaria Ends the Year as Number 43 in the World
Bulgaria finished the year in 43th place in FIFA world rankings. Nationals retained this position by 719 points.
There are no changes in the top 10. World champion Germany retained the lead position with 1602 points. The second is the Brazilian team and the third is the European champion Portugal.
FIFA World Ranking:
1. (1) Germany 1602 points
2. (2) Brazil 1483
3. (3) Portugal 1358
4. (4) Argentina 1348
5. (5) Belgium 1325
6. (6) Spain 1231
7. (7) Poland 1209
8. (8)) Switzerland 1190
9. (9) France 1183
10. (10) Chile 1162
---
43. (43) Bulgaria 719
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Among the Top 10 of the Most Attractive Tennis Players
- » Antani Ivanov with a New Extraordinary Record of 100 m Butterfly
- » What this Champions League Draw Brought For the English Teams?
- » Grigor Dimitrov's Photo is Among the 17 Most Popular For 2017
- » CSKA Sofia Eliminated Ludogorets in the Bulgarian Cup Competition
- » Dimitrov Dive Volley Named Masters 1000 Golden Hot Shot (Video)