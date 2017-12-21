1 Dead and 100 Injured in the Earthquake from Last Night in Iran

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 21, 2017, Thursday // 13:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 1 Dead and 100 Injured in the Earthquake from Last Night in Iran archive

One man died, and nearly 100 were injured in the panic following the Iranian earthquake of magnitude 5.2, the France press reported.

A woman died, fleeing from her house in Malard, the city closest to the epicenter of the quake, about 40km from Tehran. A total of 97 people were injured in Tehran, Alborz and in Savah, 110 km southwest of the capital. According to local media, the injured suffered in panic when leaving their homes. The earthquake has not caused material damage, authorities said. There are earthquakes in Iran regularly. Last month, more than 600 people died in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in western Iran, the DPA noted.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Iran
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria