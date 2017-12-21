1 Dead and 100 Injured in the Earthquake from Last Night in Iran
One man died, and nearly 100 were injured in the panic following the Iranian earthquake of magnitude 5.2, the France press reported.
A woman died, fleeing from her house in Malard, the city closest to the epicenter of the quake, about 40km from Tehran. A total of 97 people were injured in Tehran, Alborz and in Savah, 110 km southwest of the capital. According to local media, the injured suffered in panic when leaving their homes. The earthquake has not caused material damage, authorities said. There are earthquakes in Iran regularly. Last month, more than 600 people died in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in western Iran, the DPA noted.
