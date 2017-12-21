17-year-old Boy Jumped from the Eighth Floor of a Compartment Block and Survived

A 17-year-old boy jumped from the eighth floor of a block of flats on Han Tervel Street in Dobrich, police said.

It was found that the incident was about 11:10 am yesterday. The boy fell on a Chevrolet car. He was immediately taken to hospital in Dobrich with multiple incisional wounds and a vertebral fracture without risk to life, Darik said.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated on this case.