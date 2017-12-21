Antani Ivanov with a New Extraordinary Record of 100 m Butterfly

December 21, 2017
Antani Ivanov made an extraordinary record of a 100 meter butterfly in a small pool during the state swimming championship at the Sports Palace in Sofia. Bulgaria's No. 4 athlete for 2017 won the gold for 51.85 seconds and became the first Bulgarian to swim under 52 seconds in the discipline.

The previous top achievement once again belonged to Antani and was 52.71 seconds set a year ago.

Besides Ivanov's record, another 6 national records were improved on the second day of the championship.

Tags: swimming, Antani Ivanov, record
