A Ferry with 251 Passengers Sank near the Philippines, There are Victims

A ferry with 251 passengers has sunk off the coast of the Philippines and probably there are victims, the Coast Guard said.

The incident occurred in bad weather off the coast of Real - city at 70 km. east of the capital Manila. The vessel was traveling to Polygola Island, a spokesman for the Coast Guard said at a press conference. Helicopters and seagoing vessels travel to the scene.
According to unofficial information there are three victims.

