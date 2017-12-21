A Ferry with 251 Passengers Sank near the Philippines, There are Victims
The incident occurred in bad weather off the coast of Real - city at 70 km. east of the capital Manila. The vessel was traveling to Polygola Island, a spokesman for the Coast Guard said at a press conference. Helicopters and seagoing vessels travel to the scene.
According to unofficial information there are three victims.
