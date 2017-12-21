Shortage of Nurses in Veliko Tarnovo

Bulgaria: Shortage of Nurses in Veliko Tarnovo

A serious problem in Veliko Tarnovo - a shortage of nurses. After a year, more than 15 nurses will be retiring and there are no willing to stand in their place, reports the Bulgarian National Television. 

