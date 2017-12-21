Trump Threatens the Countries that Support a UN Resolution on Jerusalem

The US president has threatened to stop financial support for countries that vote at the UN in support of the draft resolution against his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. At the request of the Arab countries, the UN General Assembly convenes today a special session to discuss the situation in Jerusalem.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: They receive hundreds of millions, even billions of dollars, and vote against us. Well, we are following these votes. Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot of money.