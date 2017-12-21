The First Regular Flight Sofia - Odessa is Scheduled for Tomorrow
The first regular scheduled flight Sofia - Odessa - Sofia, where Bulgaria Air is assigned, will be executed tomorrow.
Every week - on Fridays and Sundays - flights will take place in both directions.
The line will improve the connectivity between the two countries and allow the historic Bulgarian communities in Ukraine to strengthen their ties with their homeland. This will create the opportunity for the Bulgarian and Bessarabian Bulgarian students and workers to avoid a 10-12-hour bus ride.
The opening of the line is at the initiative of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov. The project was implemented with the active cooperation of the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov and the Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski, the Government Information Service announced.
With legal changes in June, contracting with seasonal workers was facilitated, allowing over 3000 citizens of Ukraine and Moldova of Bulgarian origin to work in Bulgaria during the summer tourist season of 2017.
The new airline will allow for their higher mobility in 2018 as well as the development of bilateral tourism and economic relations with Ukraine and Moldova.
The first flight to Odessa will involve MPs and a government delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov.
- » Canada Eases Visa Rule for Romania and Bulgaria
- » Ryanair to Face Select Committee Investigation Over Working Conditions
- » Ryanair Christmas strike: Everything You Need to Know About How the Airline Backed Down
- » The Quarter With the Most Beautiful Christmas Decorations in the World (Photos)
- » Bansko is the Favorite Resort of Turkish Tourists in 2017
- » BDZ Offers Pre-Sale of Tickets For the Holidays