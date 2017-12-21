No Increase in the Prices of Heating and Electricity During the Heating Season
No increase in the prices of heating and electricity during the heating season. This was promised to the household consumers by the state regulator./bTV
It is planned that gas will rise by about 3 per cent in January, and its price is connected with the price of heating. Although Bulgargas is firmly convinced that with the new prices the company will lose 4 million per quarter, a higher price will not be allowed.
"People need to be calm - during the heating season 2017-2018 there will be no change in the price of electricity or the price of the heating," said Ivan Ivanov, chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR).
