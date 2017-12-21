No increase in the prices of heating and electricity during the heating season. This was promised to the household consumers by the state regulator./bTV

It is planned that gas will rise by about 3 per cent in January, and its price is connected with the price of heating. Although Bulgargas is firmly convinced that with the new prices the company will lose 4 million per quarter, a higher price will not be allowed.

"People need to be calm - during the heating season 2017-2018 there will be no change in the price of electricity or the price of the heating," said Ivan Ivanov, chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR).