No Increase in the Prices of Heating and Electricity During the Heating Season

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 21, 2017, Thursday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: No Increase in the Prices of Heating and Electricity During the Heating Season archive

No increase in the prices of heating and electricity during the heating season. This was promised to the household consumers  by the state regulator./bTV

It is planned that gas will rise by about 3 per cent in January, and its price is connected with the price of heating. Although Bulgargas is firmly convinced that with the new prices the company will lose 4 million per quarter, a higher price will not be allowed.

"People need to be calm - during the heating season 2017-2018 there will be no change in the price of electricity or the price of the heating," said Ivan Ivanov, chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR).

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), heating, electricity, price
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria