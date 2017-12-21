Borovets Ski Resort Opens the Ski Season on December 23

Borovets opens the ski season on December 23 (Saturday), and the most impatient friends of white sports will have the chance to enjoy free night skiing on Friday.

Winter in the first mountain resort of the Balkans finally came with negative temperatures and allowed the slopes to be treated perfectly.

Borovets is Open with a wish for a successful season, great time and unforgettable hours on the slopes.

The most impatient skiers and snowboarders will have the opportunity to ride on Friday night. It will be free and will give snowboarders the chance to run first on the slopes in the Sitnyakovo ski area. It will start as usual at 18:00, and the last boarding from the bottom station of the Martininovi Baraki lift will be at 21:30.

On Saturday, during the whole day there will be music in the resort, and the instructors from the Borosport ski school will give free tutorials for beginners to the Rila Hotel (after a pre-enrollment in the office of the Borosport ski school in front of the Rila Hotel from 8: 00 until 10:00).