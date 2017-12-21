Energy and Water Regulator Rethinks Water Rate Hike

The planned rise in water price has been recalculated. The decision was made in a closed sitting of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on 20 December. There will be an increase in the prices of water in 14 regions, but it will be less than originally planned.

The planned price hike sparked a wave of protests, including a public protest outside the building of the regulator.

Bulgaria’s Ombudsperson Maya Manolova said the water price rise was illegal and referred it to the Prosecutor’s office.

The largest increase of the water price was planned for Yambol and Vratsa. After the recalculations, the new rates in Yambol will include a 17% increase rather than the original 20%. In Vratsa, the water price will go up by 11% instead of 13%.

The energy and water regulator assures that the new prices will provide more funds to increase water quality.

Consumers, however, think, the price hike is not justified. Residents from Rousse say that for them the new recalculated increase would drop the price by 1 stotinka coin (0.5 eurocent) per cubic.

The new price will come in effect as of 1st of January./ Bulgarian National Television