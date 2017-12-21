Rumen Radev Welcomes the Dropping of the Moratorium on Innovative Medicines
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
President Rumen Radev welcomed the change in the approach and the abolition of the ban on payment of certain medicines from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) budget in 2018.
The Head of State calls on all parliamentary groups to continue to consider ethical considerations and to act in the interests of constitutional citizens' rights and social justice.
- » Since the Beginning of Its Term, the National Assembly has Adopted 72 laws, 181 Decisions and 2 Declarations
- » Vignette Stickers For 2018 Are on Sale From Today
- » BDZ Adds 18 200 Additional Seats on its Trains until January 2
- » Ombudsman Maya Manolova: The Simulations of Electronic Voting are Imitation
- » No Increase in the Prices of Heating and Electricity During the Heating Season
- » Energy and Water Regulator Rethinks Water Rate Hike
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)