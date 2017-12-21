Rumen Radev Welcomes the Dropping of the Moratorium on Innovative Medicines

President Rumen Radev welcomed the change in the approach and the abolition of the ban on payment of certain medicines from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) budget in 2018.

The Head of State calls on all parliamentary groups to continue to consider ethical considerations and to act in the interests of constitutional citizens' rights and social justice.

