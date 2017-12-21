It will be Cold Today, Maximum Temperatures Between Minus 2°C and 3°C

Today will be rather cloudy, but some places will see sunshine in the afternoon. There will be light wind, along the Black Sea coast – moderate west-northwest wind. It will be cold, with maximum temperatures between minus 2°C and 3°C, in Sofia minus 2°C - minus 1°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the average for December.



The Black Sea coast will be cloudy although clearing to mostly sunny in the afternoon. There will be moderate northwest wind, maximum temperatures of 2°-3°C.



There will be lots of clouds in the mountains, although higher places, and in the afternoon some lower parts as well, will be mostly sunny. There will be moderate wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about minus 3°C, at 2,000 m - about minus 8°C.