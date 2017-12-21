U.S. Approves License For Ukraine to Buy Small Arms From U.S. Firms
The U.S. State Department has approved an export license for Ukraine to buy certain light weapons and small arms from U.S. manufacturers, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Department records show Ukraine has bought small amounts of those types of weapons for several years, both before and after the 2014 Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.
The department notified Congress of the decision on Dec. 13, Nauert said, adding that the U.S. government was not selling the weapons directly to the Kiev government but was allowing Ukraine to buy from U.S. manufacturers.
“Under the previous two administrations, the U.S. government has approved export licenses to Ukraine, so this is nothing new,” Nauert said.
The license covers weapons in categories such as semi-automatic and automatic firearms up to, and including, .50 caliber weapons. It also includes combat shotguns, silencers, military scopes, and flash suppressors, as well as parts.
- » At the Beginning of 2018, the Earth's Population will be 7.6 Billion People
- » Over 120 Countries at U.N. Condemn Jerusalem Decision
- » The Construction of a Fence Between the Crimea and Ukraine Begins
- » The Longest Glass Bridge in the World will be Opened in China
- » "Science" Magazine Announced the Main Scientific Discovery in 2017
- » Afghanistan has Reached a Record on the Production of Opium Poppy