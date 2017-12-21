Russia has Prevented 60 Terrorist Attacks

World » RUSSIA | December 21, 2017, Thursday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia has Prevented 60 Terrorist Attacks twitter.com

Russian intelligence services have thwarted 60 terrorist attacks this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking to security officials on their professional holiday, Putin said that even after his campaign in Syria, the Russian side would continue to work for "destroying the kennels of international terrorism." On Sunday, the Russian leader called on US President Donald Trump to thank him for information from the CIA, which the Kremlin said had helped prevent a series of bombings in St. Petersburg. Speaking to the security forces, Putin stressed the need to counteract foreign spies and to frustrate every attempt to interfere with Russia's domestic politics. "The great responsibility of the counter-intelligence and intelligence subdivisions is to put a reliable barrier to external interference in social and political life, to suppress the activities of foreign intelligence agencies that - and this is not a secret - are trying to strengthen their work in Russia," said Putin.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, terrorist attacks, Russia, prevented
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria