North Korean Soldier Escaped to South Korea

South Korean military warned North Korean border guards who were seeking a fugitive soldier, NT reported.

Taking advantage of the dense fog, he passed through the heavily guarded demilitarized area between the two countries shortly after 08:00 local time.



The soldier suddenly appeared in front of a South Korean post where he was detained. The Seoul authorities reported that South Korean border guards had produced twenty shots at North Korean soldiers searching for the fugitive.



This is a second similar case at the border for just over a month. On November 13, a North Korean soldier was shot and severely injured by his colleagues after a spectacular escape through the demilitarized zone. He is still in a hospital in South Korea.