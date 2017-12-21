There are USD 5.6 Trillion in Offshore Zones Around the World

The US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) estimated that about $ 5.6 trillion were held in offshore zones around the world. These are 8% of all capital or 10% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP). The ranking of global regions for offshore funds is led by the Gulf countries. Secondly, there are Latin American countries, where authoritarian regimes hide offshore national wealth. Russia ranks third in the ranking. The richest Russians hold 60% of their country's GDP in the free zones, which is about 1 trillion dollars. The least money in offshore areas holds the Scandinavian countries - only 2% of their GDP. The rich in Central and Eastern Europe hold offshore 15% of GDP.

