Taxi Drivers in Sofia are Preparing to Protest
Taxi drivers in Sofia are preparing to protest today. Industry wants to raise tariffs. Yellow car drivers insist on a minimum daily cost for passenger transport of BGN 1. They want the night rate to be 1.14 leva. 20% of taxis are blocked because of bureaucracy, say the industry. Currently, large companies are traveling at BGN 0.79 per day and at BGN 0.90 per night. The reason for this is the tax that drivers have to pay to work next year. However, the Sofia Municipality is firmly convinced that there is no reason for a price increase.
