Earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter Scale near Costa Rica
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 21, 2017, Thursday // 09:56| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter was registered in southern Costa Rica on the Pacific coast of the Central American country, the BTA reported.
So far there is no evidence of injuries and destruction from the natural element.
The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, 38 km west of the south coast of Puntarenas, and 10 km deep, according to Costa Rica's national seismic service.
Quakes have been barely felt in the central part of the country, where the capital of San Jose is located.
- » Nearly 90 People Died after a Tropical Storm in the Philippines
- » NIMH: Broken Clouds Today with Temperatures Between 0°C to 5°C
- » New Earthquake was Registered in Iran
- » The Trend of Decreasing of the Generated Municipal Waste Continues and in 2016 the Quantity Drops to 2881 Thousand Tons
- » The Air in Sofia and Europe Today
- » 1 Dead and 100 Injured in the Earthquake from Last Night in Iran
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)