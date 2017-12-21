Earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter Scale near Costa Rica

An earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter was registered in southern Costa Rica on the Pacific coast of the Central American country, the BTA reported.

So far there is no evidence of injuries and destruction from the natural element.

The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, 38 km west of the south coast of Puntarenas, and 10 km deep, according to Costa Rica's national seismic service.

Quakes have been barely felt in the central part of the country, where the capital of San Jose is located.