Restriction of the Movement of Heavy Vehicles On December 22 in Bulgaria
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Tomorrow, on December 22, on the last working day from 4:00 pm, there will be a ban on the movement of heavy duty vehicles over 12 tonnes as well as on December 27, January 29 and January 1. The ban applies to all motorways and some more busy roads.
Svetoslav Glosov from API said that the rest of the republican network is passable and there are no problems for the cars, but throughout the winter the passes "Petrohan" and "Troyanski" remain closed for cars over 12 tons, as well as the high mountains.
- » Since the Beginning of Its Term, the National Assembly has Adopted 72 laws, 181 Decisions and 2 Declarations
- » Vignette Stickers For 2018 Are on Sale From Today
- » BDZ Adds 18 200 Additional Seats on its Trains until January 2
- » Ombudsman Maya Manolova: The Simulations of Electronic Voting are Imitation
- » No Increase in the Prices of Heating and Electricity During the Heating Season
- » Energy and Water Regulator Rethinks Water Rate Hike
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)