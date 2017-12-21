Restriction of the Movement of Heavy Vehicles On December 22 in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 21, 2017, Thursday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Restriction of the Movement of Heavy Vehicles On December 22 in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Tomorrow, on December 22, on the last working day from 4:00 pm, there will be a ban on the movement of heavy duty vehicles over 12 tonnes as well as on December 27, January 29 and January 1. The ban applies to all motorways and some more busy roads.

Svetoslav Glosov from API said that the rest of the republican network is passable and there are no problems for the cars, but throughout the winter the passes "Petrohan" and "Troyanski" remain closed for cars over 12 tons, as well as the high mountains.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: restriction, heavy, vehicles, holidays
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria