Restriction of the Movement of Heavy Vehicles On December 22 in Bulgaria

Tomorrow, on December 22, on the last working day from 4:00 pm, there will be a ban on the movement of heavy duty vehicles over 12 tonnes as well as on December 27, January 29 and January 1. The ban applies to all motorways and some more busy roads.

Svetoslav Glosov from API said that the rest of the republican network is passable and there are no problems for the cars, but throughout the winter the passes "Petrohan" and "Troyanski" remain closed for cars over 12 tons, as well as the high mountains.