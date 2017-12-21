Varna Airport Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Politics » DEFENSE | December 21, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Varna Airport Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

An extraordinary situation halted the work of Varna Airport on Wednesday night.

An unknown person called the police station in the town of Aksakovo and reported for an explosive device at an unspecified location in the airport.

Passengers who were waiting for a flight to Sofia at 21:30 were evacuated in buses in front of the terminal.

 

varna airport
