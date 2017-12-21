Varna Airport Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat
pixabay.com
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An extraordinary situation halted the work of Varna Airport on Wednesday night.
An extraordinary situation halted the work of Varna Airport on Wednesday night.
An unknown person called the police station in the town of Aksakovo and reported for an explosive device at an unspecified location in the airport.
Passengers who were waiting for a flight to Sofia at 21:30 were evacuated in buses in front of the terminal.
- » Cybersecurity: EU Institutions Strengthen Cooperation to Counter Cyber-Attacks
- » Government Stopped the Procedures For Shipbuilding and Aircraft Repairs
- » After the Series of Police Protests - a Salary Increase in the Interior Ministry
- » Military Trainings at the Novo Selo Polygon Near Sliven
- » The Netherlands Donated Minibuses to the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior for Transport of Migrants
- » US Fighters Fired Signaling Missiles to Russian Warplanes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)