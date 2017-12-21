Theresa May to Announce New Defence Treaty on Visit to Poland

Theresa May to Announce New Defence Treaty on Visit to Poland

 Brexit will strengthen not weaken the UK's ties with Poland, Theresa May is to insist on a visit to Warsaw - where she will announce plans for enhanced defence and security co-operation, BBC reported.

Poland will still "matter greatly" to the UK after it leaves the EU, she will say, citing shared history and values.

A proposed new defence treaty will be a "powerful symbol" of co-operation, the PM will tell her Polish counterpart.
The UK will also back an initiative to blunt Russian propaganda in the region.

The treaty will be only the second bilateral defence agreement the UK has with a European ally, after France.

It will provide a framework for enhanced co-operation in training, information sharing, defence procurement and joint exercises between the Nato partners.

