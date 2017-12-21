Car Hits a Group of Pedestrians in Melbourne
Car has mowed down a crowd in downtown Melbourne, Australia, the BNR said, citing France Press.
13 people were injured and taken to hospital. Some are in severe condition. The police arrested the driver. He crossed the red traffic light and crossed the intersecting pedestrian. He started knocking them and did not slow down. The incident lasted 15 seconds.
It is unclear whether it is a terrorist act. An eyewitness told a local radio that the driver had squashed anyone who stood in the way.
