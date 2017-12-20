Greece Forbids Bulk Olive Oil in Restaurants

From January 1, 2018 it is going to be forbidden to use bulk olive oil in the Greek restaurants. Offenders will receive an administrative fine of up to 500 euros. Four years ago, the European Commission tried to ban bulk oil and olive oil in restaurants because of huge frauds, BNT reported.

15 of the 27 EU member states adopted the decision, including Greece, but because of the great resistance so far the ban in Greece itself has not been accepted. Now, however, the ban on the Greek Ministry of Finance has been proposed by dealers on the market to improve the quality and protection of the consumer.

The measure provides for restaurants to use olive oil in disposable bottles from the beginning of next year. The label must state the product quality in the bottle. Once the olive oil is used, bottles should be thrown rather than reused.