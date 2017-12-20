27 Palestinians were Injured in Clashes in the West Bank

World | December 20, 2017, Wednesday // 17:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 27 Palestinians were Injured in Clashes in the West Bank Source: iNews.bg

A total of 27 Palestinians have suffered a collision in the West Bank, reports the Times of Israel, 

Most were injured in clashes between Ramallah and Jerusalem.

About 800 Palestinians entered into clashes with Israeli soldiers using tear gas, rubber cartridges and stun grenades. An army spokesman assured the soldiers that they had not used the patrons at the protesters. But according to the information disseminated, at least one protester is wounded with a combat cartridge. Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and stones on soldiers and set fire tires.

As a result of the clashes, the Israeli army closed checkpoints.

This is a "day of wrath" in response to the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: West Bank, clashes, injured, Palestinians
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria