27 Palestinians were Injured in Clashes in the West Bank

A total of 27 Palestinians have suffered a collision in the West Bank, reports the Times of Israel,

Most were injured in clashes between Ramallah and Jerusalem.

About 800 Palestinians entered into clashes with Israeli soldiers using tear gas, rubber cartridges and stun grenades. An army spokesman assured the soldiers that they had not used the patrons at the protesters. But according to the information disseminated, at least one protester is wounded with a combat cartridge. Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and stones on soldiers and set fire tires.

As a result of the clashes, the Israeli army closed checkpoints.

This is a "day of wrath" in response to the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.