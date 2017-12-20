India Tests "Anti-smog Cannon"

India has unveiled a new weapon to combat air pollution - an "anti-smog cannon" that authorities hope to clear the air over New Delhi, AFP informs.

But environmentalists believe that this is a temporary solution as it will not solve the real cause of the air problem.

Manufacturers of the technology note that the cannon fired at high speed fine droplets of water into the polluted air over the Indian capital.

The huge tool, which has the form of a hair dryer and is placed in the rear of a lorry, was tested in Anand Vihar, an area in eastern Delhi bordering an industrial area which is often the most polluted air in the city.