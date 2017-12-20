Parking in the Blue and Green Area in Sofia will be Free During the Holidays

Parking in the paid parking areas in the capital will be free of charge during the eight holiday days around Christmas and New Year, the Center for Urban Mobility announced.



The Blue Zone and the Green Zone can be used free of charge on 23, 25, 26, 27 and 30 December 2017 and January 1, 2018.



The list includes 24th and 31st December, Sunday, when the paid parking lots are generally not operational.