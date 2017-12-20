Parking in the Blue and Green Area in Sofia will be Free During the Holidays
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Parking in the paid parking areas in the capital will be free of charge during the eight holiday days around Christmas and New Year, the Center for Urban Mobility announced.
The Blue Zone and the Green Zone can be used free of charge on 23, 25, 26, 27 and 30 December 2017 and January 1, 2018.
The list includes 24th and 31st December, Sunday, when the paid parking lots are generally not operational.
- » Bulgarian Road Hauliers State Readiness to Protest if Greek Farmers Block Border
- » A Hospital Leased its Only Ambulance to a Taxi Company
- » The Government has Allocated the Second Billion for Rehabilitation of Compartment Blocks
- » The Interior Ministry Intensifies the Road Traffic Control During the Christmas and New Year holidays
- » Officially: Minimum Wage is Going to be BGN 510 From January 1, 2018
- » 28 Migrants were Captured on a Train at Septemvri Station
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)