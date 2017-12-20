Bulgarian Road Hauliers State Readiness to Protest if Greek Farmers Block Border

Bulgarian transport workers said on 20th of December they were ready to immediately stage protests if the Greek farmers fulfill their intentions to block the border crossings with Bulgaria in the middle of next month. Some days ago, farmers from Bulgaria’s southern neighbouring country announced that they were planning an effective protest because of increased social security contributions and a reduced rate of social benefits.

Bulgarian transport workers are firm that they will not allow the closure of Kulata-Promahon border checkpoint by protesting Greek farmers.

So far, no Bulgarian road hauliers has received compensation for the losses it suffered for the blockade of the border by Greek farmers over the past few years.

At the beginning of 2017, when Greek farmers tried to block Promahon-Kulata border, their technical equipment was stopped by the police and border closure was not allowed./ Bulgarian National Television