More than USD 578,000 will be Allocated for an Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 20, 2017, Wednesday // 17:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than USD 578,000 will be Allocated for an Embassy in Abu Dhabi. Source: Pixabay

The government has decided to allocate BGN 578,200 to open a Bulgarian embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the decision was taken as early as November 2015, but has not happened so far.

According to the press center of the Council of Ministers, as Abu Dhabi is a key global economic and trade center, the opening of a Bulgarian diplomatic mission will contribute to the development of political, economic, trade and cultural relations between the two countries.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, embassy, Abu Dhabi
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria