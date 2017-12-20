More than USD 578,000 will be Allocated for an Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Source: Pixabay
The government has decided to allocate BGN 578,200 to open a Bulgarian embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the decision was taken as early as November 2015, but has not happened so far.
According to the press center of the Council of Ministers, as Abu Dhabi is a key global economic and trade center, the opening of a Bulgarian diplomatic mission will contribute to the development of political, economic, trade and cultural relations between the two countries.
