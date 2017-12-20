Bulgarian Wine Exports Rose by Nearly 13%

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Wine Exports Rose by Nearly 13% Source: Pixabay

Exports of Bulgarian wines grew by nearly 13 per cent in the first eight months of 2017, Deputy Economy Minister Lachezar Borisov announced at the Golden Winer Awards.

17 517 139 tons of wine production for 17 432 629 million euro were exported, according to the data announced by Borisov. In his words, our country is a symbol of quality wine, which is produced in more than 260 cellars, the number of which constantly grows. It also pointed out that the recognition of regional and international competitions helps our country to be promoted on the world markets as a "modern wine destination", which is of great importance for the whole wine sector.

"The good results of the Bulgarian producers who win prizes from international competitions are the proof that we produce quality wine and high-alcohol beverages which are world class, "he said, quoted by the press office of the economic department. As an important subject, he outlined the synergy between wine production, a traditional Bulgarian sector, and cultural and wine tourism that can create high added value.

