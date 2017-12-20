The Smartphone is the Most Desirable Commodity Acquired with Deferred Payment by Bulgarians in 2017

In 2017, the average price of the most demanded goods bought on a deferred payment increases and leads to a 10% increase in the average amount of funding applications (770 leva). This shows the new edition of the Top 10 deferred payments rating, prepared by BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Bulgaria, the financial institution said.

Despite the increase in value, the average payout period remains unchanged - about 12 months, which shows that Bulgarians can afford to pay higher monthly installments, the company said.

The new edition of the ranking is based on over 330,000 commodities for which customers apply for a payout purchase in 2017.

With the recovery of the economy, living standards and incomes are rising, and people can afford to buy more expensive goods from a higher class. This is evidenced by the fact that five of the ten most wanted products in the ranking have a higher average price than in 2016 and some of them are much higher, the consumer finance company said.

Smartphones take the lead in this year's rating, with the most sought-after model for 2017 being more than twice as expensive as the winner in 2016.