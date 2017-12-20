Bulgarians Stole Dozens from Tourists with a Fake ATM in the Center of Rome

A false ATM, the work of three Bulgarians, copies the information from dozens of credit and debit cards to tourists in the center of Rome, Corriere della Sera reported.

Only for half a day, a counterfeit device with a Bulgarian original parts, UniCredit ATM managed to illegally copy the codes of the cards of many tourists and Romans. None of them felt that the money-tower staircase on the Spanish Square was modified by pirates. 28-year-old Kiril Delchilov and 55-year-old Valery Ganev were the masters of sting, choosing the liveliest possible place in the heart of Rome. The hotel room on the nearby street "Venti Satembre" was waiting for their accomplice - 44-year-old Atsko Vantzov. Twelve magnetic cloned cards, a card with dozens of code, money, and computer information, were found in the room.

The impact of the Bulgarians was felt by the Carabinieri from the central section of Rome who checked the ATMs in the historic center every morning. In the event of anomalies being noticed on the devices, the carabiners are waiting for the appearance of criminals. In the same way, the three Bulgarians were captured.

It is not yet clear whether they have acted in other areas of Rome. All this happened just days after the Italian carabiniers hit a gang specializing in this type of crime and operating across Europe. On this occasion, criminals were arrested not only in Rome, but also in Bulgaria, as Corriere della Sera wrote. It is supposed that the last three Bulgarian arrested are part of another gang. They are currently in Regina Cheli.