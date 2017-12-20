Vandals Damaged a Footprint of a Dinosaur of 115 Million Years

World | December 20, 2017, Wednesday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Vandals Damaged a Footprint of a Dinosaur of 115 Million Years Source: Twitter

Vandals have damaged a footprint of a dinosaur that has remained for 115 million years in the rocks of a state park in Victoria, Australia, according to the France press and the DPA.

The security personnel at the Benaran Sea Park in Inverlack - one of the few "dinosaur" ice age sites in the world - has found that parts of the footprint are broken off by a hammer.

"It is sad to think that one or more people, knowing that it is a national emblem with scientific significance is acknowledged around the world, has caused intentional harm," said Brian Martin of Victoria's Parks Service.

The footprint of a giant megalosaur, standing upright on two feet seven meters away, was discovered in 2006. After finding it, the paleontologists made a silicon casting and decided to leave it in its place where it had been preserved for millions of years. According to DPA, the broken parts were found while the perpetrator's search continued. The park hopes that the footprint can be restored.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vandals, Dinosaur, footprint, damaged
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria