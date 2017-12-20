Vandals Damaged a Footprint of a Dinosaur of 115 Million Years

Vandals have damaged a footprint of a dinosaur that has remained for 115 million years in the rocks of a state park in Victoria, Australia, according to the France press and the DPA.

The security personnel at the Benaran Sea Park in Inverlack - one of the few "dinosaur" ice age sites in the world - has found that parts of the footprint are broken off by a hammer.

"It is sad to think that one or more people, knowing that it is a national emblem with scientific significance is acknowledged around the world, has caused intentional harm," said Brian Martin of Victoria's Parks Service.

The footprint of a giant megalosaur, standing upright on two feet seven meters away, was discovered in 2006. After finding it, the paleontologists made a silicon casting and decided to leave it in its place where it had been preserved for millions of years. According to DPA, the broken parts were found while the perpetrator's search continued. The park hopes that the footprint can be restored.