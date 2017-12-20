Vegan Burger Added to the Menu at McDonald's in Europe

Following successful tests, McDonald's in Sweden and Finland are putting a vegan burger on their menu.

Consisting of a soy patty, bun, lettuce, pickles, onion, mustard, oil and an egg-free sauce, the vege-based sandwich would be rolled out December 28.

However, the vegan alternative would not be coming to New Zealand, a local spokesman confirmed.



The McVegan burger was developed by specialty Norweigan food company, Orkla, to cater to increased demand for vegetable-based foods and environmentally-friendly products.

Mikael Malkamaki, a 24-year-old Finnish student, tried the burger earlier this year while it was being tested.

"I would say it tasted like a normal, regular hamburger," Malkamaki told CNN Money.

"I would seriously try the McVegan again because there wasn't such a big difference between the burgers."

McDonald's spokesman Henrek Neill said: "as the main ingredient is plant-based, the McVegan is considered to have a smaller climate impact".

"Like our other burgers, the McVegan is tasty and has a good texture," he said.

McDonald's New Zealand trialled a vegetarian burger last year, and added a salad burger to the menu earlier this year, but "has no current plans" to roll out a vegan option.

"From time to time we get requests from customers for options like gluten-free buns, and vegan and vegetarian patties," a spokesman said.

"As with any new item on our menu we need to ensure there is broad demand. Also, with products that suit certain types of diet or cultural beliefs, we would also have to ensure absolute food safety."/ stuff.co.nz